Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday that her oldest brother has died from COVID-19 complications.

The former presidential candidate said on Twitter that her brother, Don Reed, passed away without family around him Tuesday evening.

The U.S. senator from Massachusetts went on to thank the frontline workers who took care of him in the hospital.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” wrote Warren. “I'll miss you dearly my brother.”

Warren says Reed joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam.

“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” wrote Warren.

She said his smile made him extra special.

“Quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him,” she wrote.

