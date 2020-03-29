Dr. Fauci: U.S. could see between 100k to 200k deaths in coronavirus outbreak

As the White House looks for ways to restore normalcy in parts of the U.S., the government's foremost infection disease expert has a sober prognosis.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN the country could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus and millions of infections.

He says the pandemic is such a “moving target” that it's hard to pin down such a forecast.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the severity of the crisis early on. And she says that has cost lives.