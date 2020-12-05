Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted President-elect Joe Biden's job offer 'right on the spot'

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't going anywhere.

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN that he had asked Fauci to join his administration. He wanted Fauci to in his current role at the National Institutes of Health, as well as become his chief medical adviser.

On Friday, Fauci told NBC's "Today" show co-host, Savannah Guthrie, that he'd accepted Biden's job offer.

"Oh, absolutely. I said yes right on the spot," Fauci said when asked by Guthrie if he'd taken the job.

Will you accept President-elect Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical adviser? -@SavannahGuthrie Absolutely, I said yes right on the spot. -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/lHr3z1v3vo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 4, 2020

Fauci, who's been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been the lead member of President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force since the pandemic began.

On Twitter, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said that he'd be honored to work with Fauci again.

"There are few public servants in our history who have served as long and as well and with as much distinction at (sic) Dr. Tony Fauci. It will be a great honor to work with him again," he tweeted.

Klain and Dr. Fauci worked together in 2014 during the Ebola crisis.