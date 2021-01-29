Don’t share a photo of that COVID-19 vaccination card on social media, BBB warns

As more and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some are sharing their excitement with friends and family by posting a selfie holding their vaccination card on social media. That may not be such a good idea, warns the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB reminds people the vaccination card contains personal information, and posting a picture of it on social media could mean that information is now available to anyone and everyone.

The consumer-focused organization says it’s not just personal information crooks might be after. Recent arrests in the U.K. have highlighted concerns about scammers selling fake vaccination cards online.

The BBB warns that by sharing an image of a real vaccination card, it could give scammers information they can use to create fake cards.



Rather than share an image of the vaccination card, consider sharing an image showing the arm where the shot was given, a smiling face inside the clinic, a vaccine sticker or other items that do not include personal information.

The BBB also recommends checking privacy settings on social media, and be cautious about participating in social media trends, even ones that ask about top concerts, movies or favorite cars. This kind of information is sometimes connected to a person's password.