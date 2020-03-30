Dollar General offering discounts to healthcare workers, National Guardsmen

Dollar General is showing appreciation to all medical personnel, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen by offering those workers discounts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the company says all healthcare workers and guardsmen will receive a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.

Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.

"At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times," Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO said in a statement.

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the company plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. It's unclear how much of a bonus each employee would receive.

Dollar General is providing all employees with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4.

All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers in order to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment.

During the pandemic, stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees' safety and well-being.

This story was originally published by WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.