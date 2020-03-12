Menu

DNC moves debate between Biden, Sanders from Arizona to Washington

Posted: 10:20 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 13:32:40-04
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, two candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it is moving the site of Sunday's debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders from Arizona to Washington, D.C. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The debate was scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will now take place in CNN's Washington studios.

The announcement comes a day after the DNC said it would hold the debate without spectators.

