DNC moves debate between Biden, Sanders from Arizona to Washington
Posted: 10:20 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated:2020-03-12 13:32:40-04
By:
Alex Hider
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, two candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The Democratic National Committee announced
Thursday that it is moving the site of Sunday's debate
between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders from Arizona to Washington, D.C. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The debate was scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will now take place in CNN's Washington studios.