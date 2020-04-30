Disney selling face masks with characters on them, will donate $1M in profits

Disney is now selling cloth face masks with its characters on them.

The company announced Thursday that it will donate up to $1 million of the profits from the sales of the masks in the U.S. The donation will go to MedShare, a nonprofit that recovers surplus supplies in the U.S. and redistributed them to needy hospitals in developing countries.

Disney says it’s also donating 1 million masks for children and families in vulnerable communities across the U.S. They’ll be distributed by MedShare.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” said Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

The face masks are available for $19.99 for a four-pack. They feature a range of characters, including: Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, Baby Yoda, and more.

You can pre-order the masks – available in small, medium, and large sizes – now on shopDisney.com in the U.S., for estimated shipping in June.

Disney says the products align with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

