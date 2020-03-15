Menu

Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: 6:32 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 21:33:17-04
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.

Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had confirmed his positive result.

Wood’s diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus.

