Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows a sign that reads "Families Belong Together" on a fence outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash. Immigrant rights groups want U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. In a letter sent to ICE late Monday, March 9, 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and Columbia Legal Services said ICE should release on parole any detainees who are older than 60, pregnant, or who have underlying conditions such as a weakened immune system or heart or lung disease. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 15:26:19-04

HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 13 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick.

But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there's still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing.

They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide.

Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.