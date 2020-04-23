Menu

Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

AP
This photo provided by Cindy Parkhurst. shows Cindy Parkhurst working at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich. Like hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies, Parkhurst has gone back to work to make face shields, surgical masks and even ventilators in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective gear and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.(Cindy Parkhurst via AP)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 15:30:00-04

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies have offered to work in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective medical gear and equipment.

Even though most of their factories are shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, they have stepped up to help fill a critical shortage.

Many would get most of their pay even if they stayed at home.

Ford worker Cindy Parkhurst says she's helping to make face shields with hopes that they find their way to the hospital where nurses treated her mother with compassion after a stroke 15 years ago.

