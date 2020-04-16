Deputies: Florida man angry masks not worn, threatens mass shooting at Publix

SEBRING, Fla. -- Authorities say a Florida man posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Robert Kovner was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting.

Investigators say the Sebring man had threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, though officials didn’t identify a specific store.

Health officials have recommended people wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Some cities and counties require masks be worn in grocery stores and other public places.