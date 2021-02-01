COVID-19 variant strains now reported in 32 states, CDC says

COVID-19 variant strains that were first linked in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil are now being reported in 32 states in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 467 out of the 471 cases are the most contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the U.K.

According to the CDC, the states with the most cases are Florida (147), California (113), Michigan (22), and New York (42).

The B.1.351 strain, which is seen in South Africa, shows two cases reported in South Carolina and one in Maryland.

1 case of P.1, which was first linked in Brazil, was reported in Minnesota, the first state in the U.S. to declare the variant strain.

The CDC said the cases identified do not represent the total number of variant cases circulating in the states and might not match the numbers reported by local and state health departments.