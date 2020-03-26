COVID-19 task force to provide update as feds develop new guidelines for virus risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the White House’s coronavirus task force are scheduled to provide an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump announced that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread. He wants to begin easing nationwide guidelines meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter Thursday to the nation's governors, Trump says the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make “decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place.” States would still have authority to set restrictions.

Trump has been seeking for days to determine how to contain the economic fallout of the guidelines issued by his administration as well as local leaders to slow the tide of infections.

Meanwhile, the number of people around the world who have contracted coronavirus reached 500,000 on Thursday, and U.S. deaths from the pandemic have now topped 1,000. They are the latest grim milestones for a global outbreak that is taking lives and wreaking havoc on economies.

The global death toll climbed past 22,000 and Spanish and Italian medical workers are at breaking point.

In the U.S., the Senate has unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems.

The legislation now goes to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it will gain final approval Friday and will be sent to Trump to be signed into law.

