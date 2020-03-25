COVID-19 forces dog tracks in Florida to close for good, meaning 1,500 greyhounds need new homes

As racing tracks close due to coronavirus, 1,500 greyhounds are now looking for homes.

In 2018, the state of Florida passed a bill that outlaws dog racing in the state. According to Awesome Greyhound Adoptions, racing was supposed to continue through December 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced tracks to close, and many won't reopen.

"We need someplace for them to go," Carolee Ellison of Awesome Greyhound Adoptions said.

The pandemic has moved up the need for officials to find permanent homes for hundreds of dogs. That's how Heather Smith, a foster volunteer, came to find a pair of two-year-old greyhounds, Mike and Abel.

"Mike and Abel, they are the best," Smith said. They are littermates. Wherever I am they go. They are attached to me. I can call them by their names and come right to me. They give kisses, they love to be hugged."

About 1500 dogs need to find permanent homes. Until then, they are hoping that foster volunteers will step up and help.

"We give you bedding, we give you food, supplements, a leash, a collar, their heartworm medication, some toys," Ellison said. "All you have to do is to provide the love."

Awesome Greyhound Adoptions is looking for both temporary and permanent homes for the dogs. Click here for more information.

This story was originally published by Tania Rogers on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.