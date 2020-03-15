Menu

COVID-19 cases in Italy have doubled in last 24 hours, another 368 have died

Posted: 10:40 AM, Mar 15, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-15 13:40:44-04
Foto Claudio Furlan - LaPresse 24 Febbraio 2020 Milano (Italia) Cronaca Turisti e abitanti nel centro di Milano durante l’emergenza CoronavirusPhoto Claudio Furlan - LaPresse 24 Febbraio 2020 Milan (Italy) News Tourists in the center of Milan during the Coronavirus emergency
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Italy has surged higher again.

Some 3,590 more cases of the coronavirus were reported in a 24-hour period, nearly 100 more than the increase as the day before. The additional infections reported Sunday represent the country's biggest day-to-day increase.

Italy’s Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli announced the latest number of cases, bringing the total number of people with the new coronavirus to 24,747. The number of deaths increased by 368 to 1,809.

According to the World Health Organization, the vast majority of people who get COVID-19 recover within weeks.

Italy's national health institute chief Silvio Brusaferro said it is not known if Italy is reaching its peak and might start seeing the number of new cases decline.

