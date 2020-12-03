Couple knew they had COVID-19 and boarded a plane to Hawaii anyway, police say

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple was arrested at a Hawaii airport for traveling on a flight from California despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19.

The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson boarded a United Airlines flight home to Lihue with a 4-year-old child after San Francisco International Airport officials told them to isolate themselves and avoid the flight Sunday.

Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 detection tests and both knew they tested positive for the virus.

“They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive covid-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death,” the Kauai police spokesperson, Coco Zickos, told the Washington Post.

The Kauai residents were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. The child was released to the care of family members. The child's relationship to Moribe and Peterson was not disclosed.

"We continue to request visitors and residents alike to follow the Governor's Emergency Rules and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Kaua'i Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in the news release.

Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages from the Associated Press seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.

If found guilty, Moribe and Peterson could face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.