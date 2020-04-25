Menu

Coronavirus deaths worldwide surpasses 200,000

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 14:30:37-04

According to data kept by Johns Hopkins University , the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 200,000.

As of 1 p.m. ET Saturday, the Unites States has 52,782 reported deaths due to the virus.

Italy has reported 26,384 people have died.

Over 2.8 million cases have been confirmed worldwide.

A tentative easing around the world of restrictions is gathering pace with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on for basic goods.

The relaxation of the Indian lockdown did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns or shopping malls.

The U.S. states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska also began loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses.

Italy said free protective masks will be distributed to nursing homes, police, public officials and transport workers, preparing for the return to work of millions when lockdown restrictions are eased from May 4.

