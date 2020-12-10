Coronavirus deaths top 3,000 on Wednesday as hospitalizations rise

More than 3,000 people died from the coronavirus on Wednesday in the United States, which is a figure higher than at any point during the spring surge of the virus.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 3,014 deaths have been reported on Wednesday. Wednesday also marked another day where reported coronavirus cases climbed above 200,000.

The US is now averaging well above 2,000 coronavirus deaths per day, an average that has doubled in the last month. As of late Wednesday, more than 289,000 Americans have died since March from the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are also sharply rising. According to the COVID Tracking Project, there are currently more than 106,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of 2,098 active hospitalizations on Wednesday.

With so many active hospitalizations, workers have been trying to make space to accommodate the surge of patients. In Nevada, workers have been treating patients in the hospital’s parking garage.

Dr. Jacob Keeperman, who works in a Reno, Nevada, hospital’s ER, tweeted a photo which went viral, but also drew attention from the president, who claimed was fake.

“I was sad and devastated and was angry,” Keeperman said in an interview with CNN.

