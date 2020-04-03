Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Corona beer production halted after Mexico deems it non-essential

Posted: 9:16 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 12:18:21-04
items.[0].image.alt
Corona beer production halted after Mexico deems it non-essential

The Mexican brewing company Grupo Modelo announced it would stop its production of Corona beer and its other brands after a government order declared its business production non-essential.

The parent company made the announcement on their Twitter page Thursday.

Grupo Modelo said they were taking these actions in order to comply with the measures taken by Mexico’s federal government in their fight against the coronavirus.

The company also announced they said they would be donating $300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.