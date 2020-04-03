Corona beer production halted after Mexico deems it non-essential

The Mexican brewing company Grupo Modelo announced it would stop its production of Corona beer and its other brands after a government order declared its business production non-essential.

The parent company made the announcement on their Twitter page Thursday.

Grupo Modelo said they were taking these actions in order to comply with the measures taken by Mexico’s federal government in their fight against the coronavirus.

The company also announced they said they would be donating $300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.