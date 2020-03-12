Menu

Congress shutting down US Capitol through the end of the month

Posted: 6:53 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 10:25:19-04
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Clouds fill the sky in front of the U.S. Capitol on October 7, 2013 in Washington, DC. Democrats and Republicans are still at a stalemate on funding for the federal government as the shut down goes into the seventh day. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

The statement says officials were acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

The officials say they're acting on the advice of District of Columbia health officials and of Congress' own doctors.

