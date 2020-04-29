Menu

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Wednesday, the company says its experimental antiviral drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. (Gilead Sciences via AP)
Company says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 12:22:34-04

A biotech company says its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Gilead Sciences's remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year.

The study tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world.

The main result is how long it takes patients to recover.

Gilead gave no details on results Wednesday but said an announcement would come soon.

The National Institute of Health, which ran the study, had no immediate comment.

