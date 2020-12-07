Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized with worsening COVID-19 symptoms

Colorado's First Gentleman, Marlon Reis, is now in the hospital due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Both Reis and Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. At the time, Polis said both of them had only mild symptoms.

Over the weekend, Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath eight days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the press release from the governor's office.

As a precaution, Gov. Polis drove Reis to the hospital in his personal vehicle to be reviewed and treated. Polis says he is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time.

Reis posted on Facebook about the hospital trip, and said it was precautionary and used the message to encourage mask wearing.

“Friends,

Today, on day eight of my bout with Coronavirus, I experienced a worsening cough and shortness of breath. My doctor suggested that as a precaution I go to the hospital, so a few hours ago Jared drove me to the hospital where I was admitted and am now being closely monitored.

“In addition to your kind thoughts and prayers for me and everyone else afflicted by this horrible virus, please be extra careful to avoid getting it. Wearing a mask properly reduces your risk by half! Also, make sure to avoid social gatherings (right now one in forty Coloradans are contagious with Coronavirus) and keep a distance from others.

“I hope to be home soon!”

Polis also posted a message to Reis’s Facebook page:

“Marlon wanted me to convey how much he appreciates the hundreds of people who have reached out to wish him well on email, Facebook, and text. Reading the kind words and thoughts brings great joy to him as he recuperates. He also wanted me to share that he hopes to be well enough to reply in a few days but for now he wants me to thank everyone and let everyone know that he feels the love. -Jared”

