Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

China's coronavirus death toll jumps 1,300 after announcing revision to count

items.[0].image.alt
China's coronavirus death toll jumps 1,300 after announcing revision to count
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 09:08:39-04

BEIJING — China’s official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has jumped sharply.

The hardest-hit city of Wuhan announced a major revision that added nearly 1,300 fatalities.

The new figures result from of an in-depth review of deaths during a response that was chaotic in the early days. The revised numbers push up China’s death toll to 4,632.

The higher numbers are not a surprise. It is virtually impossible to get an accurate count when health systems are overwhelmed at the height of a crisis.

The increase also confirms suspicions that many more people died in China than had been previously reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.