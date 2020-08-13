China says package of frozen chicken wings tests positive for Covid-19

A city in China is warning consumers after a sample of frozen chicken wings from Brazil has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement from the city of Shenzhen says a “surface sample of frozen chicken wings” tested positive. Coronavirus testing was done on anyone who may have had contact with the product, and so far tests have come back negative, according to city officials.

Authorities are tracing related products from the same brand that have already been sold, and have disinfected the area where the contaminated chicken wings were stored, according to CNN .

The city warns people about buying imported frozen meat and aquatic products and to take steps to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The CDC and WHO say the chances of catching the coronavirus from food is low.

“Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on their website.

However, they continue by stating it is possible a person could touch a surface that has the virus on it and then touch their mouth or nose, potentially spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends safe food practices like washing hands after touching food packaging and food products, and cooking meat thoroughly.