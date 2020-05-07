Chiefs star Tyreek Hill donates meals to hospital staff: 'They are winning their own Super Bowl'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City Chiefs player used to making catches made an important delivery Thursday morning.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill donated and distributed meals to nurses, doctors and other essential staff at Saint Luke’s North Hospital.

The Tyreek Hill Foundation partnered with Chick-fil-A to deliver about 200 sandwiches to employees.

The Chiefs star handed out the meals individually at different units within the hospital while wearing a face mask and gloves. His mother and grandmother accompanied him. Hill said those woman taught him to pass his blessings on to others and use the stage NFL stardom provides him wisely.

“Being on this platform means a lot to me. I am always doing my best to give back. My family taught me that and I want to teach my kids the same thing,” Hill said.

As he walked through the hospital, Hill commented that he finds inspiration in the way the employees are handling the coronavirus.

“They are out here grinding, man,” the 26-year-old remarked. “I can’t do nothing but just be thankful for them. The same way I’m grinding on the field, they’re grinding right here in their department. They are winning their own Super Bowl.”

Hill and his foundation are already working on organizing another meal giveaway to fuel healthcare workers toward their own Super Bowl victory.

