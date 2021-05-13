CDC to ease indoor mask requirements on Thursday, AP reports

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, according to a person briefed on the announcement who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

The guidance will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a virtual briefing at 4 p.m. ET. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is a regular fixture at those team briefings.

The CDC last updated its guidance for vaccinated people on April 27. In that update, the CDC said that fully-vaccinated Americans could safely participate in outdoor activities without a mask, so long as those activities did not involve large crowds.

