CDC: People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine recommendations and now says Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine.

On Wednesday, the CDC announced that you no longer need to quarantine if you are fully vaccinated after exposure to someone infected with the coronavirus.

The CDC added that vaccinated persons with exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria: are fully vaccinated, are within three months following receipt of the last vaccine dose, and remain asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.

However, the agency did warn that immunity could wear off three months after vaccination, so people should monitor for symptoms and possibly quarantine.

The CDC added that fully vaccinated people who do not quarantine should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days if exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to the latest CDC data, 44.7 million total vaccine doses have been administered. 33.7 million have received at least one vaccine dose, while 10.4 million have been fully vaccinated.