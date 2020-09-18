Menu

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Those who've been in contact with infected people should get tested
Gerry Broome/AP
Cars line up at a community coronavirus testing site operated by Cone Health and the county Health Department in Burlington, N.C., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-18 14:10:26-04

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are dropping a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and telling all those who have been in close contact with infected people to get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous guidance about such tests.

In doing so, it got rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

That August change set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

This story is developing and will be updated.

