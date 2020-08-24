CDC drops 14-day quarantine guidance for international, out-of-state travelers

The CDC is changing their recommendations for travelers, urging them to pay attention to local and state recommendations, and dropping their 14-day quarantine for international or out-of-state travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their travel requirements Friday, according to multiple media reports . They now advise travelers to "follow state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel."

Previously, the agency recommended a 14-day quarantine for those returning from international destinations or any area with a high concentration of coronavirus cases.

The guidelines still urge travelers to limit their risk of infecting others by social distancing and wearing a mask. “You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others," the CDC states on their website.

There are still international travelers who are not allowed to enter the U.S. based on presidential proclamations. Foreign nationals who have spent time in these countries in the last 14 days before travel cannot enter the U.S .: China, Iran, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, and most of Europe.