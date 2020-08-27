CDC Director clarifies coronavirus testing guidance

The CDC appears to be making slight changes to who should be tested for coronavirus for a second time this week, after their changes on Monday sparked confusion and reaction from the scientific community.

On Monday, the CDC updated their website to read that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

This set off a wave of confusion about who should be tested and the reason for the change. All questions were directed to the CDC’s parent organization, the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement distributed to media Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said those who come in contact with a confirmed or probably COVID-19 patient(s) could be tested, even if they don’t show symptoms, according to TheHill.com .

“Testing is meant to drive actions and achieve specific public health objectives. Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test, can get a test. Everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test; the key is to engage the needed public health community in the decision with the appropriate follow-up action,” Redfield said in the statement.