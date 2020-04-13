CDC: Coronavirus could possibly spread from soles of shoes

According to a report done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus might be spread by the soles of shoes worn by medical workers.

A report published in the federal agency's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal stated that samples from the soles of staff taken at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan showed that the virus could be spread on shoes.

"Furthermore, half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive," the CDC said. "Therefore, the soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers. The three-week positive results from the floor of dressing room four might also arise from these carriers."

The CDC stated that they highly recommend that soles be disinfected before walking out of wards containing COVID-19 patients.