Cat becomes first animal in UK to test positive for COVID-19

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer says a feline has become the first animal in the United Kingdom to test positive for COVID-19.

The cat's diagnosis was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory in Weybridge, England on July 22, according to a UK government press release.

"Although this is the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK, there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people," the government said.

The press release added that evidence suggests that the cat contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for the virus.

"This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within a few days," Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said.

The cat and its owners have made a full recovery.