Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-quarantined after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

Posted: 9:16 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 12:58:25-04
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)b
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau's office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results.

“She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided,” a statement from the PM’s office says.

According to the statement, a doctor has advised the PM to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he has no symptoms himself.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," wrote Trudeau’s office.

