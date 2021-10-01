Watch
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID shots after full FDA approval for kids

Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom before speaking to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:33:18-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

The government has given final approval for the vaccine for anyone 16 and older.

Once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older, the state will mandate vaccines for students in seventh through 12th grades.

The state will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades once the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 and older.

This story is developing and will be updated.

