Biden boosting PPP payments to small businesses with less than 20 employees

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after visiting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 5:03 AM, Feb 22, 2021
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and taking steps to further equity in what is known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for the forgivable loans. Such businesses are the majority of small businesses in the U.S.

Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

