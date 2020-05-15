Menu

Beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings offers virtual training

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings digs for a ball while playing Brazil during the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The five-time Olympian created a virtual summer camp in 2020 for young volleyball players and others seeking to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 7:03 AM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 10:03:40-04

Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings knew the national stay-at-home orders would be especially hard on young athletes and others trying to stay fit.

With her own quest for a sixth Olympics on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walsh Jennings held video chats with dozens of volleyball clubs and teams.

The calls convinced her that people are struggling to remain active when it's much easier to just binge on TV.

So she put together a pair of "Virtual Summer Camps" for aspiring volleyball players and others looking to "Train with an Olympian." 

