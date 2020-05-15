Beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings offers virtual training

Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings knew the national stay-at-home orders would be especially hard on young athletes and others trying to stay fit.

With her own quest for a sixth Olympics on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walsh Jennings held video chats with dozens of volleyball clubs and teams.

The calls convinced her that people are struggling to remain active when it's much easier to just binge on TV.

So she put together a pair of "Virtual Summer Camps" for aspiring volleyball players and others looking to "Train with an Olympian."