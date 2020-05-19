Menu

BBB warns of scammers selling phony COVID-19 antibody tests

Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 19, 2020
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to be aware of phony antibody tests that promise to tell you if you’ve contracted the novel coronavirus.

These types of antibody tests exist for those who believe they may have contracted the virus but didn’t show symptoms of COVID-19. However, the BBB says scammers are cashing in on the demand for the tests.

According to the BBB, those who have fallen victim to these scams received a robocall or were directed to a website that looked like a clinic or medical supply company offering the antibody tests. Some reportedly promise results in 10 minutes.

To get a test, officials say victims are asked to complete a form or enter their credit card details.

In some cases, scammers say the test involves an easy at-home testing kit or the tests are allegedly offered through a clinic. But in all versions, the BBB says those selling the test are short on details.

“They aren’t willing or able to provide any information about how the test works, where it is sourced, and what laboratory processes it,” said the BBB.

The BBB says not to fall for these scams. The tests are not USDA approved and will not give accurate results. In fact, victims may never even receive an actual test kit.

“Either way, scammers will have made off with your money and your personal information,” said the BBB.

The BBB offered these tips to avoid the fake coronavirus tests:

· Want a test? Talk to your doctor: If you want an antibody test, reach out to your healthcare provider. They can help you figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information on testing availability.

· Do research before buying: Before you agree to anything, do some investigating. Research any claims the company makes. Start with searching BBB.org to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name.

· Understand your options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available and what you need.

· Never share your personal information with strangers: Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.

