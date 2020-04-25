At least 52,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins says

According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University, at least 52,000 people in the United States have now died of the novel coronavirus.

In the U.S. the total number of confirmed cases of the virus are near 920,000.

The U.S. leads the world in the total number of cases and deaths linked to the virus.

Spain is second behind the U.S. in confirmed cases with nearly 224,000.

New York City remains the epicenter of the outbreak in America.

Nearly 17,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city.

New Jersey ranks second in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with just over 102,000. Massachusetts (near 50,969), Illinois (near 39,658), California (39,254), Pennsylvania (38,652) and Michigan (36,641) round out the top five.

Close to 5 million tests have been conducted in the U.S.