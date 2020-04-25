Menu

At least 52,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins says

AP
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 13:32:14-04

According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University, at least 52,000 people in the United States have now died of the novel coronavirus.

In the U.S. the total number of confirmed cases of the virus are near 920,000.

The U.S. leads the world in the total number of cases and deaths linked to the virus.

Spain is second behind the U.S. in confirmed cases with nearly 224,000.

New York City remains the epicenter of the outbreak in America.

Nearly 17,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city.

New Jersey ranks second in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with just over 102,000. Massachusetts (near 50,969), Illinois (near 39,658), California (39,254), Pennsylvania (38,652) and Michigan (36,641) round out the top five.

Close to 5 million tests have been conducted in the U.S.

