AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:01 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 07:23:41-04

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death across all age groups in a late-stage U.S. study, the company announced Monday.

The U.S. study found the shot was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization.

The early findings from the U.S. study, announced Monday, are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, it has not yet been approved in the U.S.

The study results released Monday also noted that researchers did not identify any safety concerns linked to the vaccine. That includes any evidence of rare blood clotting, concerns of which caused several European countries to briefly stop issuing doses of the vaccine last week.

The EU's top medical agency has since said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not the cause of that clotting issue, which has only occurred in a handful of patients out of the more than 17 million of which have received a dose.

