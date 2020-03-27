Apple releases new app, website to help Americans screen for COVID-19

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Apple has released a new COVID-19 screening app and website to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech company announced Friday that it created the new set of resources with the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House’s coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The tools are meant to make it easier for people to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the U.S. is feeling the heavy burden of the virus, according to Apple.

The app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

Apple says the new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

Users will also receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.

Along with the new COVID-19 app and website, Apple says customers across the U.S. may also ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC and a curated collection of telehealth apps available on the App Store.

Anyone in the U.S. who is 18 years or older can access the screening tool and resources starting Friday by downloading the COVID-19 app on the App Store or visiting apple.com/covid19.