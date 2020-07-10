Menu

AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, right, delivers his homily over mostly empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Due to coronavirus concerns, no congregants were allowed to attend the Mass but it was broadcast live on a local TV station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 11:11:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid.

In totaling the church's haul, The Associated Press also found tens of millions of dollars went to dioceses whose financial stress was due not simply to the pandemic but also to recent payouts to victims of clergy sex abuse.

The Paycheck Protection Program the church tapped was intended to help small businesses and nonprofits pay workers amid a cratering economy.

The church maximized its take after lobbying for an exemption that gave all religious groups preferential treatment.

That helped make the Catholic Church among the biggest winners in the U.S. government's pandemic relief efforts.

