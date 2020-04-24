Menu

Another Navy warship at sea reports a coronavirus outbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Hasan Jamali/AP
FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, a U.S. Navy sailor is seen by the American flag during a change-of-command ceremony Taboard the destroyer USS Kidd docked in Muharraq, Bahrain. The Navy says another warship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port. In a written statement, the Navy said Friday at least 17 members of the crew of the USS Kidd have tested positive for the virus. The destroyer was operating in the Caribbean Sea. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 14:28:57-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says another warship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port.

The Navy said Friday at least 18 USS Kidd crew members have tested positive for the virus.

The destroyer is operating in the Pacific, off the coast of Central America.

The Navy says one sailor with symptoms was flown from the ship Thursday to a medical facility at San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus.

Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson says the sailor "is already improving and will self-isolate."

The Navy says it expects additional cases aboard the Kidd to be confirmed.

