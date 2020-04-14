Menu

Amazon to hire 75,000 more workers to meet increased demand during pandemic

Amazon
Amazon warehouse worker
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 11:35:04-04

SEATTLE, Wash. – Amazon plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers to help meet the increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced the new positions Monday and said that it has already filled the 100,000 full- and part-time jobs that it publicized in March.

There are several types of positions that need to be filled, including warehouse jobs, shoppers and delivery drivers. Interested candidates can apply here.

Amazon says it hopes to help those who have lost their jobs during this unprecedented time.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer can bring them back,” wrote the company.

Amazon also says that it’s investing $500 million globally to increase pay for its teams during the COVID-19 crisis. It previously expected to spend $350 million.

The company says it will continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for its teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world.

