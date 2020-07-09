ACC delays competitive matches for some fall sports at colleges

Some fall sports at colleges in at least one conference will delay all competitions until September 1.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the sports of cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball will delay their competitive matches for men’s and women’s teams. Typically, exhibition or non-conference games would take place in August.

“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process,” the statement reads .

The ACC includes Duke, Boston College, University of Notre Dame, Syracuse, Clemson University, FLorida State, University of Louisville, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The statement from the conference makes no mention of other sports, including football. However, it does say the league is continuing their discussions and there “may be future changes.”

