9-year-old Florida girl who died of COVID-19 had no underlying health issues, family says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Florida has recorded its youngest death from COVID-19, a 9-year-old girl.

Kimora Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County, a community located between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Her family says Kimmie had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

Relatives say Kimmie was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. The child collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where Kimmie contracted coronavirus.

Her grief-stricken mother says the child was healthy, stayed home all summer and she had no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

The 9-year-old is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus. More than 400,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

