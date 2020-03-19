Menu

60,000 homeless could get virus, says California governor

Posted: 9:24 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 12:24:02-04
Homeless people camp out in from of the San Francisco Ballet Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Francisco. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter.

California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation. And that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected.

The governor announced he'll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.

