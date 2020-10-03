5 attendees of Trump's Supreme Court announcement test positive for the coronavirus

Few masks, no social distancing, hugs and handshakes were likely a jarring sight for public health experts and Americans cautiously going about life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With hundreds of our nation’s leaders sitting shoulder to shoulder last Saturday in the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump picked Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the open seat on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In the six days that have followed, at least five known coronavirus cases have emerged from that event, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sens. Tom Tillis and Mike Lee, Notre Dame John I. Jenkins.

In addition, others who have been in contact with Trump, White House senior aide Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, have tested positive for the virus.

The CDC says that the incubation period for the coronavirus is up to 14 days following infection, meaning it’s possible more attendees could develop symptoms in the coming days.

Given the incubation period, the CDC urges those who have been in close contact with positive coronavirus cases to quarantine for 14 days. With a number of prominent members of government now infected with the virus, it’s unclear how many US senators, senior White House aides, and others in the upper echelons of the US government will follow these guidelines after snubbing social distancing guidelines.

For those who have been infected, they now are urged to isolate for at least 10 days to prevent spread of the virus. In severe cases, isolation could be required for up to 20 days, the CDC says.