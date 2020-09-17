2-month-old baby in Michigan dies from COVID-19

A 2-month-old baby in Michigan has died from COVID-19, according to a leading doctor with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke Wednesday about the infant's death while discussing how children are not immune to COVID-19.

She said while children are less likely to get severely ill, they still can and are likely to pass it on to others.

Across the United States, Dr. Khaldun said almost 800 children have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a disease associated with COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Dr. Khaldun urged Michiganders to, regardless of political affiliation, wear their masks, wash their hands and keep their distance.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.