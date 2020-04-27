Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

2 million chickens being killed because processing plants are short-staffed

items.[0].image.alt
Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc.
2 million chickens being killed because processing plants are short-staffed
2 million chickens being killed because processing plants are short-staffed
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 12:22:56-04

The coronavirus is having an impact on farmers and our food supply in more ways than one.

With not enough people to process the chicken because of COVID-19 restrictions, poultry farmers are being forced to euthanize their stock.

About 2 million chickens in Delaware and Maryland are being humanely killed because chicken processing plants are short-staffed.

The manpower shortage at chicken processing plants is because of community cases of COVID-19 and social distancing.

Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. says it investigated several options, and could not find a better solution.

In a statement obtained by CNN, the Maryland Department of Agriculture says it learned of the company's plans on April 9 and "continues to monitor for any developments."

The department went on to say that it will not be involved in the "depopulation," because it's not in response to animal health concerns.

CNN also reached out to the Delaware Department of Agriculture but had not yet received a response as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.