Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing a 10-week total to 40 million

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
A closed sign is shown at Romeo & Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the 10-week total to 40 million
Posted at 5:31 AM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 08:59:07-04

For the 10th straight week, weekly initial claims for unemployment have totaled in the millions.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that 2.1 million people filed initial claims for unemployment for the week ending May 23. In the last 10 weeks, 40 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment.

Thursday's report marked the eighth straight week in declining unemployment figures, but unemployment claims remain historically high. Prior to the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment claims came in 2006, when 665,000 people filed for unemployment. The Department of Labor has been tracking the statistics since 1967.

While economists often use weekly unemployment figures to gauge how many Americans lost their jobs, surveys suggest that these figures are underestimating the true number of Americans who have lost their jobs in the pandemic. One survey from the Economic Policy Institute found that millions of Americans gave up trying to seek benefits or didn't even attempt to due to states' overwhelmed and antiquated unemployment systems.

Despite the staggering unemployment figures, the stock market has been on a steady rise since reaching a four-year low in March. Markets have been buoyed by stimulus from the Federal Reserve and Congress and encouraging reports from health experts regarding the potential development of a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.